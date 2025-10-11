Kim Jong-un shows off new intercontinental missile, allegedly capable of hitting the US – photo

Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea held a military parade, during which the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un demonstrated a new intercontinental missile "Hwasong-20". This was reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA and Reuters.

A parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea began in Pyongyang on the evening of October 10. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, a Russian delegation headed by former President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnamese Communist Party Chairman To Lam arrived in the city.

At a military parade, North Korea demonstrated its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which the DPRK describes as the country's "most powerful strategic nuclear weapons system."

According to Pyongyang, a series of Hwasong intercontinental ballistic missiles allegedly gave North Korea the ability to strike anywhere in the US mainland.