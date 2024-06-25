Russia strikes Kharkiv with glide bomb: residential area hit

Kharkiv. Illustrative image (Photo: Suspilne)

On the morning of June 25, the Russian army struck Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure with a glide bomb – initially without casualties, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, and the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov stated that the strike targeted a residential area in one of the city's largest districts, damaging several apartment buildings.

Initial reports indicate no deaths or injuries.

