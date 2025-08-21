Russia was attacked by long-range drones: there were arrivals in Voronezh and Rostov regions – video

Strikes shut down a power unit at Novovoronezh NPP and start a fire at the Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of August 21, while Russia was massively attacking Ukrainian cities with missiles and "shaheds," it was also flying drones. An energy facility was attacked in the Voronezh region and an industrial enterprise in the Rostov region. This was reported by local authorities.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev wrote that five drones were allegedly shot down in the region, but that a power facility was damaged as a result of a UAV "crash".

Several villages remain without electricity, a number of passenger trains are delayed.

Rosenergoatom's press service reports that power unit No. 7 of the Novovoronezh NPP is temporarily disconnected from the grid, and there are no security threats.

Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slyusar wrote that a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in Novoshakhtynsk as a result of a drone attack.

The propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA writes that it is about the Novoshakhtyn oil refinery.

On the night of August 17, drones attacked a railway station in Voronezh region.