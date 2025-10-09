SBU: Russia hoped to "cover" most of power substations supplying Myrhorod with ballistics

Ukrainian intelligence service announces detention of corrector who helped Russian Federation to prepare attack on Myrhorod's energy sector

Detention (Photo: SBU)

Ukraine's Security Service announces the detention of a man who was preparing coordinates for a new Russian missile attack on the defense and critical infrastructure of Myrhorod, Poltava region.

According to investigators, thanks to the data collected by the detainees, Russia hoped to "cover" most of the power substations that supply the district center with ballistics.

"The deployment of mobile firing groups and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops were also the priority targets of the racists," the SBU said .

On the instructions of the occupiers, the detained man was searching for power facilities in the city, as well as buildings near the personnel of the Defense Forces.

Law enforcers claim that during such reconnaissance missions, he marked the locations of such "targets" on Google maps and passed them to his curator, an officer of the FSB border guard department in the Pskov region.

Investigators detain a man red-handed while he was taking pictures of the perimeter of one of the reserve locations of the Defense Forces.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of treason and taken into custody. He may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU shows excerpts of correspondence between suspect and "curator".

