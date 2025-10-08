"Sin will not hit". SBU announces detention of trucker who corrected Russian strikes

Detention (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a man who, posing as an international freight driver, was engaged in adjusting Russian strikes on Ukraine and collecting data on the movement of weapons and military goods.

According to investigators, the detainee was one of the members of the FSB's agent network, which the SBU exposed in January 2025. At that time, three members of the criminal cell were detained, and the detained driver was abroad at the time.

Law enforcers claim that the man collected and passed on to the enemy the geolocation of defense and critical infrastructure facilities, and during his foreign business trips he monitored the movement of weapons and military goods transported through the EU in the direction of Ukraine. He sent the collected information to the enemy.

"The detainee recorded the coordinates of the 'targets' during the transportation of goods, and for conspiracy stored the relevant data on six smartphones," the SBU said .

Law enforcement officers detained the man immediately upon his arrival in Ukraine. Cell phones with evidence of work for Russia were seized from him.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of treason and taken into custody. He may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Ukrainian special service showed excerpts of the suspect's correspondence, where he writes to his "curator" about the movement of equipment and where "it is a sin not to hit".

