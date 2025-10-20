The number of Ukrainians who believe that Europe and the United States are tired of war has increased – poll

Kyiv (Photo: Depositphotos)

Among Ukrainians, the number of those who see Europe as a reliable ally has decreased – for the first time, sociologists have recorded a downward trend, while the share of those who favorably assess US policy has decreased slightly compared to August. This is evidenced by the results of a survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The report says that 36% of respondents believe that Europe is tired and pressuring for an unfair peace, while 58% of Ukrainians are convinced that Europe continues to seriously help Ukraine and wants the war to end on fair terms.

Infographics: KIIS

As of the fall of 2025, sociologists have recorded a downward trend for the first time, as the number of those who see Europe as a reliable ally has decreased from 63% in early August to 58% in early October. At the same time, the number of those who believe that Europe's support is weakening and that it is putting pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia has increased from 27% to 36%.

In the case of perceptions of US policy toward Ukraine, the situation has been dynamic throughout the year. In October, 38% of respondents assessed the US policy favorably, while in early August the number was 42%, but at the same time, the share of those who believe that the US is tired and pressures Ukraine to approve an unjust peace has increased from 38% to 52%.

Infographics: KIIS

Ukrainians were also asked about their willingness to accept territorial losses to end the war. KIIS found that those who believe that Europe or the US are getting tired and putting pressure on Ukraine are more willing to accept territorial losses, even the most severe ones.

Commenting on the results of the survey, KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians have had romantic views on the joint fight against Russian aggression with the West.

"Although we are now seeing a more pragmatic approach to relations with the West, Ukrainians still recognize the importance of Western support and Ukrainians want to see strategic and partnership relations (which is, in particular, confirmed by the consistently high support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO)," he said.

REFERENCES The survey was conducted on September 19 – October 5, 2025 on KIIS's own initiative. Sociologists interviewed by phone 1,008 respondents aged 18 and older who live in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. Under normal circumstances, the margin of error would not exceed 4.1%, but in times of war, a certain systematic deviation may be added.

On September 16, a KIIS poll showed that 62% of Ukrainians are ready to endure the war as long as necessary.

On October 9, a KIIS poll showed that 54% of Ukrainians are categorically against any territorial concessions.