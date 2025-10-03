The Telegraph: US shutdown could delay arms supplies to Ukraine

Talks between Ukraine and the United States on military aid are on hold due to the US government crisis

Photo: ERA/AARON SCHWARTZ

The governmental crisis in the United States (shutdown) may put Ukrainian-American arms sales negotiations on hold. This was reported by The Telegraph with reference to an unnamed source in the Ukrainian government.

According to the newspaper, discussions on US military support for Kyiv were frozen after the government shutdown on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal employees to go on furlough.

According to The Telegraph, which cites unnamed sources in the Ukrainian government, negotiations on the "drone deal" also remain in question.

"All future projects have suffered a little bit because people from the Pentagon, State Department and White House are not meeting, and we are losing time because of this shutdown," a Ukrainian government source told the newspaper .

According to the publication, Ukrainian delegations that were supposed to arrive at the White House in the coming weeks to discuss other issues are now "reconsidering their plans.".

According to TT, the US has signed a $500 million aid package to Ukraine, the first since Mr. Trump returned to office, using funds from NATO countries. It is unclear whether the government shutdown will affect these deliveries.