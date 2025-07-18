"There was an arrival!". Russia's Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions under attack – video

Russians show video of explosions near Moscow and Dzerzhinsk, introduce "Carpet" plan at airports

Dmitrov (Photo: Russian resource)

In the evening of July 17 and on the night of July 18, Russia was under attack by drones, including explosions in the Moscow region and Nizhny Novgorod region. This was reported by Russian propaganda resources and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military department of the aggressor state counted 73 allegedly downed or intercepted drones.

31 – over Bryansk region, 17 – over Orel region, 10 – over Moscow region (including three flying to Moscow), three – over the Azov Sea, two – over Smolensk region, two – over Nizhny Novgorod region, and one each – over Belgorod, Kaluga, Voronezh regions and the Black Sea.

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, citing locals, reported explosions in Dmitry, Solnechnogorsk, Moscow region, and Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

"There was an arrival!" – one of the eyewitnesses comments on the moment of the attack on Solnechnogorsk.

The "Carpet" plan was implemented at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport and Nizhny Novgorod Airport.