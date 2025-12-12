Trump believes that everyone but Zelensky liked the US "peace plan"

The US president said that the draft agreement has "four or five different parts" and is "a little complicated" because it contains clauses on land distribution

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allegedly the only one who did not like the concept of a "peace deal" proposed by the United States. He said this during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

"I thought we were very close to a deal with Russia. I thought we were very close to a deal with Ukraine. In fact, except for President Zelensky, people liked the concept of the deal," Trump said.

He emphasized that the agreement has "four or five different parts".

"It is, you know, a bit complicated because you divide the land in a certain way. It's not the easiest thing to do. It's kind of like a complicated real estate deal multiplied by a thousand... But it's a deal that would stop thousands of people from being killed every month," the US president said .

He added that U.S. representatives will attend a meeting on Saturday in Europe "if we think there is a good chance" of resolving the war.

"We don't want to waste a lot of time. We want to get this settled. We want to save a lot of lives," Trump said.