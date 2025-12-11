White House: Trump tired of 'meetings for meetings' to end war, wants action

US President is "very disappointed in both sides of this war," Caroline Leavitt says

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump "wants action" to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, he is tired of "meetings for the sake of meetings." This was stated on briefing, said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

She was asked to comment on whether a U.S. representative would attend a meeting with European and Ukrainian officials this Saturday to discuss the "peace plan."

Leavitt assured that the Trump administration continues to work actively to end Russia's war against Ukraine. She recalled that the day before, the US president had a phone call with Europeans. And the special envoy of the United States Steve Witkoff and his team "continue to communicate with both sides right now."

"If there is a real opportunity to sign a peace agreement, if we feel that these meetings deserve the attention of a US representative this weekend, we will send a representative," the spokeswoman said.

She added that Trump is "very disappointed in both sides of this war."

"And he is tired of meetings for the sake of meetings. He doesn't want more talk – he wants action. He wants this war to end," Leavitt said.

She added that the Trump administration has spent more than 30 hours in the last few weeks alone meeting with and talking to Russians, Ukrainians, and Europeans.