Zelenskyy on the deadline for a peace deal: There were no specific ultimatums from the US

The head of state commented on the issue of timeframe on the part of the United States in the peaceful settlement

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on October 17 (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were no specific deadlines from the United States to conclude a peace agreement in the Russian war against Ukraine. According to the correspondent of LIGA.net, the head of state said during a conversation with the media.

"There were no specific ultimatum dates. It is a fact that everyone wants to finish as soon as possible. The US wants to finish as soon as possible – we hear it from them," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, the United States really wanted, and maybe still wants, to have "a full understanding of where we are with this deal [by Christmas]."

"Of course, we would like to do it sooner, but the result is important to us," the head of state summarized.

Earlier, on December 9, the Financial Times, citing its source, reported, claimed that the US president Donald Trump hopes to conclude an agreement "by Christmas". The media wrote that this source was aware of the deadlines that Kyiv had been offered.