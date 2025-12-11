Zelenskyy on the deadline for a peace deal: There were no specific ultimatums from the US
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were no specific deadlines from the United States to conclude a peace agreement in the Russian war against Ukraine. According to the correspondent of LIGA.net, the head of state said during a conversation with the media.
"There were no specific ultimatum dates. It is a fact that everyone wants to finish as soon as possible. The US wants to finish as soon as possible – we hear it from them," the president said.
According to Zelenskyy, the United States really wanted, and maybe still wants, to have "a full understanding of where we are with this deal [by Christmas]."
"Of course, we would like to do it sooner, but the result is important to us," the head of state summarized.
Earlier, on December 9, the Financial Times, citing its source, reported, claimed that the US president Donald Trump hopes to conclude an agreement "by Christmas". The media wrote that this source was aware of the deadlines that Kyiv had been offered.
- During the same conversation with the media, the president said that in the current version of the peace plan, the number of the Armed Forces is 800,000 people – as well as the actual number of military personnel at the moment.
- Zelenskyy said that as part of the peace plan, America wants the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw from the Ukrainian Donbas, and the Russian army should not enter. Instead, Washington offers a "free economic zone" or "demilitarized zone".
- The head of state also said that, after negotiations with Russia, the United States wants a complete ceasefire to come only after the signing of the framework peace agreement.
Comments (0)