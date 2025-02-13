Trump optimistic about ending war after discussions with Ukraine and Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EPA)

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of ending the war after conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday. Good possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war!!" Trump wrote.

On the evening of February 12, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin, where both sides agreed to work closely together to end the war. Specifically, Trump and Putin agreed on further collaboration between their teams.

Following this, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian president noted, "We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together."

Trump also informed Zelenskyy about the details of his conversation with Putin. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is defining joint steps with the U.S. to stop Russian aggression and ensure a "reliable, lasting peace." The leaders agreed on further contacts and meetings.

Against the backdrop of the Trump-Putin conversation, the heads of diplomatic missions from Ukraine and European countries issued a joint statement emphasizing the necessity of Europe's involvement in future negotiations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Additionally, during the Ramstein meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth stated that Ukraine's return to its pre-2014 borders and NATO membership are unrealistic objectives. His Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, responded that Ukraine's position on NATO membership remains unchanged.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted, "It would be better if the U.S. did not make concessions to Russia even before the negotiations begin," referring to Ukraine's NATO membership or territorial concessions.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine should participate in discussions about its future but downplayed concerns that Trump had sidelined Europeans and Kyiv in the peace process.