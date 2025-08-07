Trump says US census excludes migrants

According to Trump, the population count should be "based on up-to-date facts and figures"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has instructed the Department of Commerce to create a new census that will not include migrants who are in the country illegally. This was stated by the American leader wrote on its own social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, the population count should be "based on current facts and figures" and the results of the 2024 presidential election.

"People who are in our country illegally will not be counted in the census," Trump wrote.

According to the US Constitution, a census is required every 10 years. According to the information on the Census website, it aims to count every resident of the United States.

The data collected during the census determines the number of seats in the House of Representatives in each state. It also determines the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to local communities.