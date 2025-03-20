Ukraine and Russia 'in separate rooms': Trump envoy on ceasefire talks

Keith Kellogg (Photo by SHAWN THEW / EPA)

Ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia will be conducted indirectly: Ukrainian and Russian representatives will sit in separate rooms while the U.S. engages in "shuttle diplomacy" between them, U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with American host Glenn Beck.

According to Kellogg, technical teams from Ukraine and Russia will be stationed in separate rooms.

"And you [the U.S.] basically say, 'Okay, what are your terms?' And you turn to the other side: 'What are your terms?' It's basically shuttle diplomacy between rooms in Riyadh. And then we'll see where we can get to a comprehensive ceasefire," the official added.

He noted that such a truce would be the first step toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Zelenskyy announced that on March 24, separate meetings between U.S. representatives and Ukraine and Russia will take place in Saudi Arabia to discuss the technical aspects of a potential partial ceasefire.

The Ukrainian president stated that the talks would focus on a ceasefire "for the security of both countries' energy systems." After a conversation between U.S. President Trump and Russian dictator Putin, the Kremlin said Russia agreed to halt strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine supports stopping attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure and is ready to implement this step.