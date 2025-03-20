Paris to host Ukraine peace talks next week – Bloomberg

Paris (Photo by Oliver Weiken / EPA)

World leaders will meet in Paris next week to discuss their stance on Ukraine and demands for the peace process, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

According to these sources, Germany, Italy, and Poland will be among the EU countries participating, along with non-EU states such as the UK and Canada.

Kyiv's European allies are seeking to engage in the negotiation process after the U.S. began direct talks with Ukraine and Russia. Earlier, on March 2, the UK convened a defense and security summit, where discussions included forming a "coalition of the willing" to deploy a peacekeeping force to Ukraine after the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an online briefing that he would visit France next week and hold several meetings.

On February 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency summit in Paris with European leaders to discuss continental security and the Russia-Ukraine war.

On February 19, Macron hosted a second summit in Paris with other nations, focusing on establishing peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.