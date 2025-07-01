Ukraine has aligned its sanctions against Russia with six EU packages – new decrees by Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

Ukraine has synchronized its sanctions against Russia and its accomplices with the six packages of restrictions from the European Union – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the relevant decrees. This was reported by the Office of the Head of State.

The President has put into effect three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the application of sanctions. This is the first stage in implementing the decision of the institution to synchronize Ukrainian restrictions with those introduced by the EU and other G7 members.

In total, 403 individuals and 188 legal entities were sanctioned. In this way, Ukraine synchronized its sanctions with the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th EU sanctions packages.

Also, Kyiv synchronized sanctions against individuals involved in human rights violations in Belarus and Iran. In the latter case, sanctions were also imposed against those involved in military support for Russia.

"Our state continues to prepare the next packages of sanctions for full synchronization of sanctions policy with partners. Ukraine expects the international community to fully reflect and support Ukrainian sanctions in relevant national decisions," the Office of the President summarized.