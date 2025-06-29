Ukraine will synchronize sanctions against Iran with Europe – Zelenskyy

The restrictions apply not only to the IRGC and the military, but also to those involved in repression within the Islamic Republic, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

Ukraine will synchronize all European sanctions against the regime in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address.

The head of state announced that Ukrainian institutions have begun implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to synchronize sanctions between Europe and Kyiv.

According to the president, the 13th and 14th packages of EU sanctions against Russia, adopted in 2024, have already been fully synchronized.

"We will also synchronize the package of European sanctions against the regime in Iran one hundred percent – there are many figures, many companies involved, and not only those related to military production and schemes of external terror against neighbors in the region, but also internal repression in Iran. This is one of the most brutal regimes in the world – it's no wonder that Putin found common ground with it," Zelenskyy said.

He announced that the work on synchronization would continue, and noted that one of the key priorities at the moment should be the world's sanctions against Russia.

"This is what really limits Russia's strategic development capabilities, their potential, and should increasingly and painfully limit Russia's ability to continue this war, the war against our independence," the head of state explained.

The President added that next week, Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing new decisions regarding "our defense, our resilience."