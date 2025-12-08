Ukrainian navigator of Su-27 fighter jet lost his life in combat

Lieutenant colonel Ivanov of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade lost his life while performing a combat mission in the east

Su-27 (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Senior navigator Yevhen Ivanov, who flew a Su-27 heavy fighter jet, lost his life in a battle with the Russian occupiers. About reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to them, the serviceman lost his life while performing a combat mission in the eastern sector at noon on Monday, December 8.

Senior navigator Ivanov served in the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade. The fallen defender had the rank of lieutenant colonel.

"The circumstances are being investigated. We express our sincere condolences to the pilot's family and friends," the Air Force wrote.

The military did not provide any other details.