Zelenskyy: Some US-funded programs to be covered by Ukraine, talks with Europe planned

This includes energy and veteran projects, as well as the construction of border crossing points, including port-related initiatives

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Some critical programs suspended due to the temporary freeze in US funding will be financed by Ukraine, with negotiations also planned with European partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Today an initial report was given by Government officials and team of the Office – Oleksii Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta — on critical programs that are now suspended and were previously funded by American support. I have already instructed them to do some key things at our internal expense, as well as to communicate with the Europeans," Zelenskyy stated.

The affected programs include:



1. Energy projects related to distributed generation and other resilience programs for Ukrainian communities.



2. Veteran initiatives at the regional and community levels, including veteran hubs, support hotlines, and assistance for veterans in launching their own businesses.



3. Construction of border crossing points in cooperation with partners.

"The new modern crossing points are intended to accelerate economic activity and increase the transparency of customs officers' work. In particular, these are projects in ports. Indeed, it is about economic security," Zelenskyy noted.

He said that Ukraine "will seek a greater internal resource" to support these initiatives.

"There are certain issues related to the Ministry of Health, as well as to cybersecurity," the president added.

Zelenskyy instructed officials to continue auditing suspended US aid programs. He believes humanitarian, security, and social initiatives should see increased Ukrainian and European involvement.

"So that we can support our people now, while a new American policy is being formulated," he said.