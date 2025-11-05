A Lexus with a "shahed" on the roof was spotted in Kyiv. Police seized a drone – photos

Photos of a Lexus parked on the territory of the residential complex with a shahed on the roof were posted on social media. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene

Photo: Kyiv police

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers seized a "shahed" that a Lexus driver was carrying on the roof of his car. This was reported to by the press service of the Kyiv police.

on November 4, law enforcement officers found a post on social media claiming that a car with an enemy drone attached to its roof was located on the territory of a residential complex in Kyiv.

An investigative team and explosives experts arrived at the scene. They found a Russian "Shahed" with a blown-out warhead on the roof of the Lexus, which did not pose a threat to the lives and safety of citizens.

The owner of the car, a 30-year-old Kyiv resident who is the head of a non-governmental organization, explained that he planned to donate the drone to a museum.

Police seized the drone for additional checks, the circumstances of the incident are being established.