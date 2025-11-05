A Lexus with a "shahed" on the roof was spotted in Kyiv. Police seized a drone – photos
In Kyiv, law enforcement officers seized a "shahed" that a Lexus driver was carrying on the roof of his car. This was reported to by the press service of the Kyiv police.
on November 4, law enforcement officers found a post on social media claiming that a car with an enemy drone attached to its roof was located on the territory of a residential complex in Kyiv.
An investigative team and explosives experts arrived at the scene. They found a Russian "Shahed" with a blown-out warhead on the roof of the Lexus, which did not pose a threat to the lives and safety of citizens.
The owner of the car, a 30-year-old Kyiv resident who is the head of a non-governmental organization, explained that he planned to donate the drone to a museum.
Police seized the drone for additional checks, the circumstances of the incident are being established.
- As of October 21, unmanned systems forces have destroyed 1000 Russian "Shaheds" at an estimated cost of $70,000 per unit, so the total cost of the downed drones is $70 million.
- Currently, the tactics of Russian "Shaheed" strikes are that drones concentrate around one city or point and try to break through air defense in that direction.
