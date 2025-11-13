Court sentences Land Rover driver in case of high-profile Maidan accident five years ago
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
The driver of a Land Rover who lost consciousness while driving and caused a fatal accident on Independence Square in October 2020 has been sentenced to six years in prison. This was reported to by Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
71-year-old driver found guilty of violating traffic rules, killing two pedestrians.
The driver's actions are classified under the article on violation of traffic rules that caused the death of several people.
The prosecutor's office does not name the convicted person, but in 2020, citing sources in law enforcement, , the UP wrote that the driver was Yuriy Nazarenko, who worked at the National Securities Commission. He worked at the agency until 2014.
- The accident occurred on October 30, 2020. At that time, the 66-year-old driver of the Land Rover lost control, drove onto the sidewalk and hit pedestrians, after which he crashed into a public transport stop.
- The accident killed two women born in 1941 and 1990, and hospitalized three more people, including a five-month-old baby.
