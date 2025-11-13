Court sentences Land Rover driver in case of high-profile Maidan accident five years ago

Five years after the fatal crash, the now 71-year-old Land Rover driver was sentenced to prison

Photo: Kyiv Prosecutor's Office

The driver of a Land Rover who lost consciousness while driving and caused a fatal accident on Independence Square in October 2020 has been sentenced to six years in prison. This was reported to by Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

71-year-old driver found guilty of violating traffic rules, killing two pedestrians.

The driver's actions are classified under the article on violation of traffic rules that caused the death of several people.

The prosecutor's office does not name the convicted person, but in 2020, citing sources in law enforcement, , the UP wrote that the driver was Yuriy Nazarenko, who worked at the National Securities Commission. He worked at the agency until 2014.