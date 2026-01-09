In Kyiv, a guard did not let people into a part of the shelter during the shelling. The police responded

The man did not let people into the shelter during the attack. Law enforcers brought him to justice

A security guard at an underground parking lot in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv prevented people from entering a part of the shelter during a massive nighttime shelling on January 9. An administrative report was drawn up against him, reported at the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers reported that during the shelling, the man did not allow people to enter the parking lot where the cars were parked. He allowed them to stay only on the parking lot for entering and turning vehicles.

The guard explained his actions by saying that this area was not supposed to be used for sheltering people during an alarm.

The police arrived at the scene and restored public access to all the premises of the protective structure. Based on the results of the inspection, a report was drawn up against the 61-year-old security guard for violating the requirements for the maintenance and operation of the facilities of the civil defense fund.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 100 to 200 tax-free minimum incomes (UAH 1700 to 3400).

