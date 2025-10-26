In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the attacks has been completed. The number of victims has increased – photos
In Kyiv, rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling. The number of victims in the capital has increased, reported Mayor Vitali Klitschko .
As of 15:40, 33 people have been reported injured, eight of them in hospital. Among the hospitalized are three children. Three Kyiv residents were killed in an enemy attack on October 26.
The State Emergency Service reported to that as of 16:00, the work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in the Desnyansky district was completed. Work has also been completed on two other locations that were attacked on October 25.
- On the night of October 26, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. In total, the enemy launched 101 drones in Ukraine, of which about 60 were "shahids".
- As a result of the attack on the capital on October 25, , a warehouse and office of pharmaceutical company worth $100 million were destroyed.
