In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the attacks has been completed. The number of victims has increased – photos

Rescuers complete work at sites of enemy attacks in Kyiv on October 26 and October 25

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

In Kyiv, rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling. The number of victims in the capital has increased, reported Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

As of 15:40, 33 people have been reported injured, eight of them in hospital. Among the hospitalized are three children. Three Kyiv residents were killed in an enemy attack on October 26.

The State Emergency Service reported to that as of 16:00, the work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in the Desnyansky district was completed. Work has also been completed on two other locations that were attacked on October 25.

