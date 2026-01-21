MP says two locksmiths died in Kyiv from "reset". Klitschko speaks about one

Klitschko responded to the information about the death of two locksmiths from exhaustion and clarified that one worker had died

Photo: Vitaliy.Klychko/facebook.com

A 60-year-old locksmith dies in Kyiv while fulfilling a call. About this reported mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

on January 19, a locksmith died in the capital while working on a call in an apartment in a building, the mayor said.

"The man was 60 years old. The cause of death is currently being determined by forensic experts," he said.

This was preceded by publication mP from the faction "Batkivshchyna" Oleksiy Kucherenko that two locksmiths had allegedly died in Kyiv "from wild overwork" and that "many" had allegedly suffered frostbite and psychological and physical exhaustion.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in a comment LIGA.net reported that the deaths of the locksmiths from hypothermia during the work were not confirmed.