Police call video of drone with Russian flag in the sky over Kyiv a fake
Tetiana Lanchukovska
The information about a drone flying with a Russian flag in the sky over Kyiv is not true. About this, said Kyiv police press service.
The Kyiv police checked the information that was actively spread on social media on Saturday, December 20, about the flight of a UAV with a tricolor.
Law enforcement officials assured that the information was not confirmed.
The police called on media representatives and administrators of Telegram channels to check the veracity of information before publishing it to the public.
Earlier, the footage was distributed by a number of public organizations. The video showed only a drone with a tricolor against the sky, with people speaking Ukrainian and Russian behind the scenes.
- In October 2024, it became known that in Odesa, a woman tried to hang the Russian tricolor on European Square.
- On September 20, 2025, it was reported that the police are conducting an investigation into the appearance of the inscription "Glory to Russia" in the window of the Kyiv-Rakhiv train.
