In Yaremche, an inscription "Glory to Russia" was seen in a train window: police are investigating

Police received a report about a spreadsheet with the inscription "Glory to Russia" in the train window

Train (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Law enforcement officers are investigating the appearance of the inscription "Glory to Russia" in the window of a passenger train. About said press service of the National Police of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

On Saturday, September 20, at about 07:30, the special line 102 received a report that in the city of Yaremche, a spreadsheet with the inscription "Glory to Russia" was in the window of the Kyiv-Rakhiv train.

Law enforcement officers inspected the scene and seized the tablet used to program the spreadsheet.

The police entered the information into the Unified Register and started an investigation, establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying persons who may be involved in the offense.