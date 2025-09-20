In Yaremche, an inscription "Glory to Russia" was seen in a train window: police are investigating
Law enforcement officers are investigating the appearance of the inscription "Glory to Russia" in the window of a passenger train. About said press service of the National Police of Ivano-Frankivsk region.
On Saturday, September 20, at about 07:30, the special line 102 received a report that in the city of Yaremche, a spreadsheet with the inscription "Glory to Russia" was in the window of the Kyiv-Rakhiv train.
Law enforcement officers inspected the scene and seized the tablet used to program the spreadsheet.
The police entered the information into the Unified Register and started an investigation, establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying persons who may be involved in the offense.
- After the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on June 9, the English-language social media page Clash Report published a photo of an alleged Ukrainian prisoner with a inscription was burned "Glory to Russia". The representative of the GUR Yusov confirmed the authenticity of the photo, but said that it was a prisoner from the previous exchange.
