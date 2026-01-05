Police show first footage after attack on hospital in Kyiv – video

Evacuation from the hospital (Photo: SES)

Patrol police showed the first footage after Russia's attack on a hospital in Kyiv's Obolon district on January 5. Police officers were among the first to arrive at the scene.

Law enforcement officers, together with the special services, evacuated people from the damaged building, escorted patients and staff to safe places, handed over the victims to doctors and ensured unimpeded passage of special vehicles.

As a result of the Russian attack, one a person died and four others were wounded. The deceased was a 30-year-old patient of the hospital; about 70 people were in the facility at the time of the strike.

The town of Slavutych in the region is without electricity due to an enemy strike. Almost 8,500 families are without electricity.