Power outage may last for a part of Kyiv residents – DTEK
Some Kyiv residents may have a long power outage due to attacks, frost and network overload, which led to a large number of point accidents. About reported at DTEK.
As of 17:00, more than 200 applications for emergency power outages were recorded. The company noted that they are working to restore power supply.
According to DTEK, all available resources are currently being deployed to carry out the repairs. A total of 57 repair teams are working around the clock to restore power to the capital.
The power company also appealed to Kyiv residents to be understanding and support the operation of the power system. After the power is restored, the company asks people to turn on electrical appliances one by one to avoid new accidents due to grid overload.
- On the night of January 9, Russians attacked Kyiv, resulting in deaths and injuries.
- After the shelling, the power system of the capital and the region faced problems, on the left bank of Kyiv all electric transportation stopped.
- Authorities hope that the situation with heating and electricity in Kyiv will be able to normalize until next Thursday.
- on January 11, in the village of Horenichi, Bucha district, people blocked the road due to a critical situation with electricity. The situation responded mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Electricity Administration, noted that this would not speed up the restoration of electricity.
