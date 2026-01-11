Power outage may last for a part of Kyiv residents – DTEK

More than 200 applications for emergency power outages have been registered in the capital due to a large number of point accidents

Power outage in Kyiv (Photo: ERA / Serhiy Dolzhenko)

Some Kyiv residents may have a long power outage due to attacks, frost and network overload, which led to a large number of point accidents. About reported at DTEK.

As of 17:00, more than 200 applications for emergency power outages were recorded. The company noted that they are working to restore power supply.

According to DTEK, all available resources are currently being deployed to carry out the repairs. A total of 57 repair teams are working around the clock to restore power to the capital.

The power company also appealed to Kyiv residents to be understanding and support the operation of the power system. After the power is restored, the company asks people to turn on electrical appliances one by one to avoid new accidents due to grid overload.