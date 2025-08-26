SBU: Freelancer detained in Kyiv who spied for Russians on TCC and National Guard – photos

Kyiv resident detained during "additional reconnaissance" near the Main Directorate of the National Guard

Photo: SBU

A woman suspected of collecting data for the Russians about the Main Directorate of the National Guard and the location of the territorial recruitment and social support centers in Kyiv has been detained in Kyiv. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU claims to have detained suspect red-handed while she was conducting additional reconnaissance near the building of the National Guard Headquarters.

The woman allegedly had to prepare and hand over to the curator a plan for the location of checkpoints and service parking lots along the perimeter of the defense institution.

According to the investigation, she also collected similar information about the TCC's locations in different districts of Kyiv.

In the future, the enemy planned to use the intelligence to prepare new terrorist attacks and air strikes on the capital of Ukraine.

The detainee is a 36-year-old local freelancer recruited by Russians. The enemy intelligence service recruited her remotely through an acquaintance from the temporarily occupied Crimea who cooperates with Russia.

In case of performing enemy missions, the woman hoped to be "evacuated" to Russia through third countries, the SBU claims.

A Kyiv woman was suspected of high treason committed under martial law. She has been arrested and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.



