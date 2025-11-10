Deaths of soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region. Syrskyi: Most likely, Russia hacked the chat of the defenders
Russians could have hacked into the group chat of Ukrainian defenders and learned about a solemn meeting in Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1, which was attacked by the occupiers and resulted in casualties among the military and civilians. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in the comments to TSN.
According to him, the problem is not only that the ban on celebrations in frontline areas was violated.
"There was another group chat on social media, and this is a disregard for basic security standards. It was by hacking the networks that the Russians most likely learned about the meeting," the military commander emphasized.
He also said that this tragedy has already been discussed with the corps commanders. Syrskyi hopes that the disciplinary decisions that have been made will help to minimize the risk of such incidents happening again.
The chief expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and said that a serious internal investigation was underway, which was being conducted in parallel with the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
- The day before, the agency reported that the commander was served with a suspicion – according to the investigation, he had gathered the military for an award ceremony despite the ban. Currently, the suspect is in custody.
- Law enforcement officials did not specify the name of the unit, but earlier the 30th marine corps reported that the strike had injured soldiers from one of its brigades. The unit noted that a number of officials were suspended because of the incident.
- TSN journalist Dmytro Svyatnenko said that his brother Volodymyr was killed in the strike. According to the journalist, soldiers of the 35th marine brigade came under Russian attack.
- Earlier, in November 2023, the occupiers launched a missile attack while the soldiers of the 128th Brigade were lining up for awards, resulting in deaths and injuries.
Comments (0)