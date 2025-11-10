Deaths of soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region. Syrskyi: Most likely, Russia hacked the chat of the defenders

Commenting on the Russian strike, the Armed Forces chief called it a disregard for basic security norms that the military had a group chat on social media

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief)

Russians could have hacked into the group chat of Ukrainian defenders and learned about a solemn meeting in Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1, which was attacked by the occupiers and resulted in casualties among the military and civilians. This was stated by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in the comments to TSN.

According to him, the problem is not only that the ban on celebrations in frontline areas was violated.

"There was another group chat on social media, and this is a disregard for basic security standards. It was by hacking the networks that the Russians most likely learned about the meeting," the military commander emphasized.

He also said that this tragedy has already been discussed with the corps commanders. Syrskyi hopes that the disciplinary decisions that have been made will help to minimize the risk of such incidents happening again.

The chief expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and said that a serious internal investigation was underway, which was being conducted in parallel with the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.