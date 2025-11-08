DBR notifies commander of suspicion over deaths of soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region

The occupiers attacked with ballistic missiles and drones during the awarding of the military on November 1, despite the ban of the General Staff, law enforcement officials said

Photo: DBR

State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) reported the commander of one of the battalions was notified of suspicion – according to the investigation, he gathered the military for an award ceremony in Dnipropetrovs'k region on November 1, despite the ban. During the event, the occupiers launched a combined attack on the crowd, resulting in casualties among defenders and civilians.

Law enforcement officials note that on that day, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro region with two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander type, and three Geranium strike UAVs (Russian Shahed marking).

"At that time, the Ukrainian military were being awarded at the territory where they were based. As a result of the shelling, both soldiers and civilians were killed and injured," the publication says.

The commander's decision to hold such a mass meeting in a situation of high missile danger contradicted the current requirements and orders of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBI writes.

Office of the prosecutor general indicates that the officer organized a ceremonial formation and presentation of awards for more than 100 soldiers, including in a place where civilians were present.

"In addition to the direct prohibition of the accumulation of personnel and the requirement to disperse them, after the air alert was announced, the commander did not ensure the immediate termination of the event and dispersal of the military," the agency said.

According to him, the Russian strike killed 12 defenders and seven civilians, and wounded 36 more servicemen.

The commander was notified of suspicion of negligence of military service committed under martial law. The maximum sentence is eight years in prison.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is now being decided.