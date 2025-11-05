"Wannabe Khrushchev". Putin thinks about his nuclear tests after Trump's announcement

The Russian Security Council is talking about its own nuclear weapons tests, allegedly in response to the United States' actions

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed his officials to consider whether it is advisable to start preparations for new nuclear tests, allegedly in response to the US exercises. Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said it is a rate hike and reminded us of the Caribbean crisis.

During a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, the minister of defense of the aggressor country Andrey Belousov said that preparations for a full-scale nuclear test on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic should be started immediately, allegedly in response to Washington's actions.

At the same time, the dictator instructed the ministries of foreign affairs and defense, intelligence services, and civilian agencies to prepare proposals on the expediency of starting work on preparing for such tests.

Meanwhile, the head of the CCD said that the dictator is still clearly following the script of his Soviet "colleague" Nikita Khrushchev.

"Raising the stakes in nuclear testing is an imitation of the Cuban Missile Crisis. People who have studied Russia for a long time know that Putin always wanted to outdo Khrushchev and considered him a loser who lost to Kennedy. In the end, Putin will be a sub-Khrushchev. But the fact is, just imagine what a sick psychopath he is, living in historical parallels," Kovalenko wrote.

Earlier, on October 30, US president Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing of American nuclear weapons. This happened after Russia tested the weapon itself, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

U.S. secretary of energy Chris Wright noted that there will be no nuclear explosions during these tests – instead, the country will test all other parts of nuclear weapons. The United States has not conducted an exercise involving the detonation of atomic bombs since 1992.

Also, at the same meeting with Putin, Belousov claimed that in October, Washington allegedly conducted an exercise to practice a preemptive nuclear missile strike on Russia.

The American side has not yet responded to the Russian regime's new statements.