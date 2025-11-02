There will be no mushroom cloud: no atomic bombs will be detonated during Trump's tests – explanation

America will test its nuclear weapons, but there will be no atomic explosions, says US energy department head

Chris Wright (Photo: Aaron Schwartz / EPA)

During the US nuclear weapons tests announced by the US president Donald Trump there will be no nuclear explosions. This was announced by U.S. secretary of energy Chris Wright on the air of Fox News channel.

"I think the tests we are talking about now are systemic tests. These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call non-critical explosions," the official said.

According to him, during such a test, all other parts of the nuclear weapon are checked to make sure that they "provide the appropriate geometry" and can produce an atomic explosion.

The journalist clarified that these tests "are not something that people living in the Nevada desert should expect to see a mushroom cloud" from a nuclear explosion.

"No, you don't have to worry about that," Wright replied.

He also confirmed that the new systems will be tested during the tests.