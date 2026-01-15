The curfew will not be completely canceled: explanation of the authorities

The government explained what decisions are planned regarding curfews in Ukraine

Blackout in Kyiv (Illustrative photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

The curfew will not be completely lifted in Ukraine, but there may be some temporary exceptions, reported vice prime minister for Recovery – minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba. He published this post following the first meeting of the headquarters for eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv.

"I emphasize that the curfew is not canceled or revised. At the same time, in the event of prolonged heat or electricity outages, the state should act flexibly without violating security decisions," the official said.

According to him, we are talking about "possible temporary and point solutions" that will make it possible:

→ guarantee the continuous operation of critical life support facilities;

→ provide residents with the opportunity to safely reach the Points of Indestructibility – in the same way as access to shelters;

→ ensure the operation of institutions that officially act as Points of Unbreakability.

However, such decisions can only be made with the participation of military commanders and defense councils, and only in those communities where the security situation allows it, Kuleba said.

"There can be no arbitrary decisions on the ground," he emphasized.

The day before, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in some cities and communities can be canceled curfew after the introduction emergency situation in the energy sector.

At the time, the head of state said that this abolition was necessary so that "people could get all the support they needed at any time" and so that businesses could plan their work more rationally.