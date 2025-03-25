14 Russian UAVs strike Kharkiv Oblast enterprise, spark massive fire – photos, video

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the attack

Elimination of the consequences of a drone hit in Izyum (Photo: SES)

14 Russian drones slammed into a civilian enterprise in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, over the span of an hour on Monday evening, igniting a massive fire and damaging multiple structures, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

The barrage struck a civilian facility in Izyum, damaging two non-residential buildings and a workshop while setting off a blaze that engulfed 8,400 square meters, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleg Synegubov.

The attack also wrecked two passenger cars, two trucks, a semi-trailer, and nearby railway power lines.

Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities or injuries.

Overnight into March 23, Kyiv endured a drone attack that killed three, including a child.

Overnight into March 24, Russia launched 99 drones nationwide, with air defenses downing 57, though debris caused damage in several regions.

Poltava Oblast faced a similar attack overnight into March 25, where drone debris injured two workers and damaged a hangar in the Myrhorod district.