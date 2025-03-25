14 Russian UAVs strike Kharkiv Oblast enterprise, spark massive fire – photos, video
14 Russian drones slammed into a civilian enterprise in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, over the span of an hour on Monday evening, igniting a massive fire and damaging multiple structures, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.
The barrage struck a civilian facility in Izyum, damaging two non-residential buildings and a workshop while setting off a blaze that engulfed 8,400 square meters, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleg Synegubov.
The attack also wrecked two passenger cars, two trucks, a semi-trailer, and nearby railway power lines.
Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities or injuries.
Overnight into March 23, Kyiv endured a drone attack that killed three, including a child.
Overnight into March 24, Russia launched 99 drones nationwide, with air defenses downing 57, though debris caused damage in several regions.
Poltava Oblast faced a similar attack overnight into March 25, where drone debris injured two workers and damaged a hangar in the Myrhorod district.