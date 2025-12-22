33 million people are on the voter list, but not all will be able to vote: CEC explains the reason
The total number of Ukrainian citizens with the right to vote exceeds 33 million, but it is difficult to determine the exact number of voters in the event of a possible presidential election during martial law. About said Serhiy Dubovyk, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, on the air of the national telethon.
"It is very difficult to say the total number of voters who will be able to participate in the elections and express their desire," he said.
According to the European Union and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are between 5 and 7.5 million Ukrainian citizens abroad in the territories where official information is available. Dubovyk emphasized that it is currently impossible to predict how many of these people will be willing and able to vote.
"About 1,400,000 more Ukrainian citizens do not have an electoral address, that is, they do not have official registration in Ukraine and abroad. And we do not know where they are," added Dubovyk.
- According to the source LIGA.net in the Servant of the People, in Ukraine already has begun work on electoral legislation for voting in wartime.
- The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, David Arakhamia, said that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, by prior arrangement, would hold a meeting with the President, forming a working group to quickly work out the issue of holding possible presidential elections during martial law.
