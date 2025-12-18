A source in the Servant of the People: Parliament is already working on legislation on elections during the war

LIGA.net's source said that a working group had been formed, to be headed by first deputy speaker Kornienko

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine has already begun working on electoral legislation to hold voting during the Russian war, according to the text by LIGA.net an interlocutor in the presidential faction Servant of the people said.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada is forming a working group to be headed by Oleksandr Kornienko (first deputy prime minister and since December 17 head of the SN party. – Ed.)

At the same time, the responsibility for drafting the relevant laws is clearly defined – the parliament has a committee on local self-government that traditionally deals with such issues, said LIGA.net Oleksiy Koshel, head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine, a civic organization.

"The committee has formed a working group of experts and MPs with considerable experience, but this work is not being actively pursued," he said.

The issue of elections and referendums is within the scope of this committee's work, confirmed Vitaliy Bezgin, a Servant MP who is a member of the committee.

"But if we are talking about elections during the war, then no – there has been no work on such a project so far," he emphasized.

According to him, legislative preparations were made exclusively for the first postwar elections.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission does not comment on the elections. The agency's secretariat explained LIGA.net that there is nothing to talk about.

"Our legal framework has not changed. The country is under martial law, the legislation on martial law is in effect," the CEC said.