The Servant of the People party was led by first deputy speaker of the Rada Kornienko

Head of the presidential party Servant of the people became the first Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko. About this reported head of the Servants' faction in the parliament, David Arakhamia.

‘I would like to thank Olena Shulyak (who headed the party until today – Ed.) for her high-quality and honest work in this position and wish Oleksandr further success and inspiration!’ the politician wrote.

The decision to appoint Kornienko was made at the SN congress on the evening of December 17. About its holding to LIGA.net previously anonymously reported an MP from the Servant faction who is not a member of the party.

In the afternoon, he said LIGA.net that Kornienko could lead the party and linked this appointment to the possibility of holding elections within six months in the event of "certain progress – the end of the [Russian] war, an agreement."

"This means that the key function of the party is to prepare polling stations, observers, members of polling stations, etc. And this process should be headed by a person who knows at least a little bit about the electoral process," the elected official explained.

He noted that the first vice speaker of the Rada is an experienced political technologist with a focus on field work, not strategic or ideological work.

Kornienko has been serving as first deputy speaker of the Parliament since October 2021.

In the 2019 elections, he headed the Servants' campaign headquarters. He was number seven on the party's electoral list and was elected to parliament.

The politician previously led the SN party from 2019 to 2021.