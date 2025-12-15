Most Ukrainians do not support elections until the war is over – KIIS poll

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The majority of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held only after a final peace agreement and a complete end to the war. About this testify the results of a December survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Respondents were asked whether elections should be held if a ceasefire is reached and Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees: more weapons, peacekeepers from a European country, etc.

The elections after the final peace agreement are supported by 57% of citizens. In September, the number was 63%.

9% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held before the ceasefire. In September, their share was 11%.

In case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, 25% support holding elections. In September, this figure was 22%.

Polls on the conduct of elections (Infographic: KIIS)

REFERENCE Sociologists conducted the survey on their own initiative from November 26 to December 13. A total of 547 respondents over the age of 18 from the territories controlled by Ukraine were interviewed by phone.



Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error did not exceed 5.6% for indicators close to 50%, 4.8% for indicators close to 25%, 3.4% for indicators close to 10%, and 2.5% for indicators close to 5%. However, in times of war, a certain deviation may be added. Sociologists conducted the survey on their own initiative from November 26 to December 13. A total of 547 respondents over the age of 18 from the territories controlled by Ukraine were interviewed by phone.Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error did not exceed 5.6% for indicators close to 50%, 4.8% for indicators close to 25%, 3.4% for indicators close to 10%, and 2.5% for indicators close to 5%. However, in times of war, a certain deviation may be added.