The MP said that the main addressee of discussions about the elections in Ukraine is not domestic political players

Talking about holding elections is a way to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations with the United States. About for text LIGA.net said Oleksandr Merezhko, MP from Servants of the people and head of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy.

According to the elected official, the revival of discussions about the elections right now is a story in which "the process is more important than the result itself."

Merezhko noted that the main recipients of such discussions are not political players within Ukraine. Instead, he said, these conversations are a way to strengthen Kyiv's position during negotiations with Washington.

MP believes that the idea of elections in Ukraine is promoted by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin through a special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump itself.

The expectation is that the election campaign against the backdrop of war will undermine unity within Ukraine and increase the chances of a dictator establishing a puppet regime in Kyiv, explained the elected official.

"Trump doesn't care about the elections in Ukraine, but he managed to convince Putin that he might agree to sign a peace with the new president of Ukraine, whom he considers "legitimate". We are doing everything right when we say that we are ready for elections, we want them, but first we need reliable security. With guarantees," Merezhko summarized.