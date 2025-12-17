"Trump doesn't care about the election". MP explains why there is more talk about voting in Ukraine
Talking about holding elections is a way to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations with the United States. About for text LIGA.net said Oleksandr Merezhko, MP from Servants of the people and head of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy.
According to the elected official, the revival of discussions about the elections right now is a story in which "the process is more important than the result itself."
Merezhko noted that the main recipients of such discussions are not political players within Ukraine. Instead, he said, these conversations are a way to strengthen Kyiv's position during negotiations with Washington.
MP believes that the idea of elections in Ukraine is promoted by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin through a special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump itself.
The expectation is that the election campaign against the backdrop of war will undermine unity within Ukraine and increase the chances of a dictator establishing a puppet regime in Kyiv, explained the elected official.
"Trump doesn't care about the elections in Ukraine, but he managed to convince Putin that he might agree to sign a peace with the new president of Ukraine, whom he considers "legitimate". We are doing everything right when we say that we are ready for elections, we want them, but first we need reliable security. With guarantees," Merezhko summarized.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy, reacting to Trump's previous statements about the election, said that "always ready" to them, and later called on the United States to ensure appropriate security conditions for voting. He also discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada the following issues, holding elections during the war.
- The current legislation does not allow voting during martial law.
- On December 17, first deputy speaker of the Rada Kornienko, who headed the Servant of the People's campaign headquarters in the 2019 elections, led of the presidential party Servant of the People. The interlocutor of LIGA.net from the SN faction linked this appointment to a possible election in case of progress in the negotiations.
