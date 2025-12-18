Zelensky: US requested presidential elections, did not consider parliamentary and local elections

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States is interested in holding presidential elections in Ukraine, and there was no talk of local and parliamentary elections. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answering questions from journalists in the OP chat.

According to him, there are currently no MPs' developments on the new election law. Zelenskyy clarified that he had sent them all the signals.

"The United States made a request for presidential elections, and I told them that I would be ready for such elections. We did not consider the elections to the Rada and local elections," the head of state said.

The President added that he has always supported and raised the issue of legislative changes to enable people to vote online. According to him, no consensus has been reached with parliamentarians on this issue so far.

On December 9, US President Trump, amid negotiations on a peace plan, said that it was time to hold elections in Ukraine, as they "have not been held for a very long time."

Reacting to this, Zelenskyy said that "Always ready for elections"and later called on the United States ensure appropriate security conditions for voting.

The next day, Zelenskyy discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada the following issues, holding elections during the war. Current legislation does not allow them to be held during martial law.