The expert spoke about a scenario in which the president and local authorities could be elected during the war

Theoretically, the Ukrainian government could hold presidential and local elections during the Russian war. However, it would be better not to hold parliamentary elections in such circumstances. About this for text by LIGA.net said Oleksiy Koshel, head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine, a non-governmental organization.

"According to the Constitution, in our circumstances, there is a ban on parliamentary elections. The same rules also apply to presidential and local elections," he explained.

Koshel also noted that with the current laws, it is impossible to hold elections in Ukraine "neither now, nor in six months, nor in a year."

However, although there is a general lack of readiness of the legislation to hold voting in the near future in the context of war, the head of the CVU believes that one option for elections is still possible.

This is a hypothetical scenario in which the authorities can make a political and legal decision and de facto hold presidential elections, possibly even local elections, Koshel explained.

However, he emphasized that holding elections to the Verkhovna Rada in violation of the Constitution would undermine their legitimacy, and this "cannot be risked in any case."

The head of the CVU also noted that regardless of the prospects for holding elections, the legislative framework for the first vote after the war should be prepared "the day before yesterday."