Parliament to consider holding elections during martial law – a working group is being formed

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is forming a working group to quickly work out the issue of holding possible presidential elections during martial law. This was announced by the head of the faction Servant of the People in the Council David Arakhamia.

According to him, the discussion will be held jointly with representatives of the Rada's specialized committee on the organization of state power. Representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups, the Central Election Commission, and civil society organizations dealing with election issues will also be involved.

"The date and time of the meeting will be announced soon. Media representatives will also be invited," Arakhamia said.

In early December, U.S. President Donald Trump said that in Ukraine time to hold elections president. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "always ready", but called on the United States to provide appropriate security conditions for voting.

The Ukrainian leader also discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada the following issues holding elections during the war.