$400 million US aid package: full list of weapons

HIMARS (Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

The $400 million aid package from the United States, announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on October 21 during his visit to Kyiv, includes HIMARS ammunition, artillery shells, armored personnel carriers, and other weapons. The Pentagon released the full list of equipment in a letter to the media.

The package includes:

→ HIMARS ammunition;

→ 155 mm and 105 mm ammunition;

→ 60 mm, 81 mm, and 120 mm mortar systems and rounds;

→ TOW missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

→ M113 armored personnel carriers;

→ Satellite communication equipment;

→ Small arms and ammunition;

→ Grenades and training equipment;

→ Equipment for critical infrastructure protection;

→ Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.