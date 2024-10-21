US announces new $400 million aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine to receive military equipment, ammunition, and more

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lloyd Austin (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The United States is providing Ukraine with a new $400 million military aid package, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during his visit to Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

"Under President Joe Biden's leadership, the US continues to increase its support. Today, I want to announce a presidential aid package worth $400 million for ammunition, military equipment, and arms for Ukraine," Austin stated.

The Pentagon chief arrived in Ukraine on October 21. He has scheduled meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Previously, the United States announced a $425 million aid package on October 16, which included air defense systems, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and "critical ammunition."

On October 18, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the US had agreed on stable supplies of military aid, and new packages would be announced every two to three weeks.