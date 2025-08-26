82% of Kyiv residents believe that Ukraine is not sufficiently prepared for Russia's invasion in 2022 – KIIS

At the same time, 36% of respondents admit that certain steps have been taken, but they were not enough

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Among Kyiv residents, 82% believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for an invasion in 2022. Of these, 46% believe that there was no preparation at all. These are the results survey was released by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Among respondents, 36% admit that certain steps have been taken, but they were not enough. At the same time, 16% of respondents consider the preparation to be sufficient.

Infographics: KIIS

Respondents who believe that there was not enough training were asked to choose up to two reasons for this.

The overwhelming majority of those who believe that Ukraine has not done enough primarily mention the political authorities – 72% of respondents said so.

Other reasons cited were the population's distrust of the possibility of an invasion (30%), insufficient actions by the Armed Forces leadership (20%), Russia's significant resources (17%), and limited support from Western partners (16%).

Infographics: KIIS

The survey was conducted by KIIS on its own initiative between July 25 and August 3. A total of 804 Kyiv residents were interviewed by phone. The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) who were living in the city at the time of the survey (including IDPs permanently residing in Kyiv). The statistical sampling error did not exceed 2.9%.