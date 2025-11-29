A battery warehouse is on fire in the Alabuga economic zone, where Shahids are assembled – photo
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
On the evening of Friday, November 28, a large-scale fire broke out in the Russian economic zone Alabuga, located in Tatarstan. This was reported by the press service of the economic zone.
A battery storage warehouse caught fire in the economic zone of the aggressor state, where, among other things, Shahed attack drones are assembled.
The area of the fire exceeds 5000 square meters. There are allegedly no injuries or deaths. Alabuga claims that 300 people evacuated on their own.
The press service of the economic zone added that a helicopter is being prepared to extinguish the fire. They assured that the management and rescuers are working on the spot to "neutralize" the fire.
- In December 2024, the DIU reported that in economic zone Alabuga destroyed a warehouse with $16 million worth of parts for Shahed kamikaze drones.
