A child died and five were injured in the Kherson region due to careless handling of ammunition

Illustrative photo: Ukrinform

In the Kherson region, a child died, two minors and three adults were injured due to careless handling of ammunition. This was reported by the head of the regional administration (OVA), Oleksandr Prokudin.

The incident occurred in the village of Kalynivske, Berislavsky district: an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a private house.

"Unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy died as a result of careless handling of ammunition by adults," Prokudin said.

Initially, two victims were known: a 36-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 37-year-old victim suffered blast and head injuries, concussion, and multiple shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, neck, and chest. They were hospitalized.

Later, the head of the OVA reported that two children were injured in the explosion – an 8-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, they were taken to a medical facility in moderate condition.

"A man born in 1989 was also hospitalized. He was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury. Doctors are further examining him," Prokudin concluded.

UPDATED. The head of the OVA published a photo from the yard where the explosion occurred.

"Remember, explosive devices are not toys. Do not try to remove them from the ground on your own, do not pick them up, disassemble them, or move them from place to place. Do not risk your life or the lives of your loved ones! If you find a suspicious object, you should report it by calling 101 or 102," the official emphasized.

Photo: Telegram of Oleksandr Prokudin

Kalynivske is a village on the Inhulets River, deoccupied in the fall of 2022. The settlement is located about 40 kilometers from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region:

Kalynivske on the Deepstate map (white mark, circled in red)