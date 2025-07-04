A complete blackout has occurred again at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to a Russian attack

The plant has switched to diesel generators for power – this is a serious violation of the conditions for normal operation and threatens the development of an accident, Energoatom said

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: the plant)

Another complete blackout has occurred at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to a Russian attack. This was reported by the state-owned company "Energoatom".

As a result of the occupiers' air strike, the last power line through which the nuclear power plant received power from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.

As a result of the complete blackout, the plant switched to diesel generators to supply its own needs – this is a serious violation of the conditions for normal operation of the plant and threatens the development of an accident, Energoatom emphasized.

"The Russians continue to pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety at Europe's largest nuclear facility. Their irresponsible actions could have catastrophic consequences for the entire world. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) must be returned to the control of its legitimate operator, Energoatom, as quickly as possible. Only in this way can a radiation and nuclear catastrophe be prevented," the state-owned company concluded.