A complete blackout has occurred again at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to a Russian attack
Another complete blackout has occurred at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to a Russian attack. This was reported by the state-owned company "Energoatom".
As a result of the occupiers' air strike, the last power line through which the nuclear power plant received power from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.
As a result of the complete blackout, the plant switched to diesel generators to supply its own needs – this is a serious violation of the conditions for normal operation of the plant and threatens the development of an accident, Energoatom emphasized.
"The Russians continue to pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety at Europe's largest nuclear facility. Their irresponsible actions could have catastrophic consequences for the entire world. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) must be returned to the control of its legitimate operator, Energoatom, as quickly as possible. Only in this way can a radiation and nuclear catastrophe be prevented," the state-owned company concluded.
- After the occupation in 2022, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ceased to operate and entered a "cold shutdown" state. The invaders regularly resorted to provocations against the facility.
- At the end of May 2025, Greenpeace reported that the Russians were building a new power line in the occupied Ukrainian territories to restart the plant. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saw no signs of preparation for this.
- In early June, the invaders began constructing a floating pumping station to restart the nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, 48 countries condemned the continued Russian control over the plant and opposed any attempts to restart the reactors under occupation.