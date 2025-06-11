A curfew has been imposed in Los Angeles due to protests

Approximately 10 to 20 people have already been detained in the curfew zone

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has imposed a curfew in downtown due to protests, she announced on social media X.

"I have declared a curfew...to stop the perpetrators who are taking advantage of the chaotic escalation of the situation orchestrated by the president," Bass wrote.

Read also War in California instead of peace in Ukraine: an American festival of unfulfilled promises

The curfew will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday local time (currently in the American city on June 10, around 10:00 p.m.).

As CNN reports , citing law enforcement sources, the restrictions will affect less than 100,000 people out of four million residents of Los Angeles.

"Any person who continues to engage in unlawful assembly or criminal activity will be detained and arrested," the Los Angeles Police Department said on social media X.

According to CNN journalists, approximately 10 to 20 people have already been detained in the curfew zone.

One person was allegedly physically handcuffed and placed on the ground with his hands tied behind his back.

"Most of the protesters had already left the curfew zone, and police were slowly clearing the area," the newspaper's correspondent from the scene reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department later reported "dozens of arrests" as several protest groups continued to gather in a designated curfew zone.

"Several groups continue to gather on 1st Street between Spring and Alameda. Action is being taken against these groups and mass arrests are underway," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote.